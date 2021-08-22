Is this Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend? – Cologne

After Justin Bieber: is singer Selena Gomez finally happy again?









Finally! After the long on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, 26, it was pretty quiet for a long time about the love life of singer Selena Gomez, 28. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, was already taken after two months and proposed marriage to his girlfriend Hailey Bieber after just a few weeks. Quite bitter for the singer and actress! How much Selena really suffered from it, she made clear with her song “Lose You To Love Me”, in which she dealt with her previous relationship. But now her lovesickness seems to be over for good, because Sel seems to be taken again! And who your new lover is is probably already known! Rumors about it have been circulating for a long time. According to an insider, professional basketball player Jimmy Butler is the beautiful singer’s new boyfriend! “After what happened to Justin, she wanted to keep her love life out of the public eye – or at least try to. So nobody really knows what’s going on. But they have been seen together multiple times and are very familiar, ”the source reported

Has SHE already given a clear indication of Selena Gomez’s relationship?

Dangerous! Jimmy Butler has a reputation for being a heartthrob, and is said to have recently dated Iggy Azaela and actress Shay Mitshell, among others. That’s why Sel’s friends are worried too. But according to the insider, it doesn’t seem too serious yet. The 31-year-old athlete already has a one-year-old daughter with Kaitlin Nowak. And his ex has now given a clear clue about Jimmy’s relationship! On Instagram, she unfollowed Selena Gomez, which could clearly represent a connection between Sel and Jimmy. Selena has not yet said anything about a possible relationship. But if it’s true, it won’t be long before we can see the first couple photo of the two of them. After Justin Bieber and rapper The Weeknd, we definitely wish Sel that she finally becomes happy!

