Hot kiss photo with friend Travis Barker

She shows her love luck: Kourtney Kardashian is currently very happy with musician Travis Barker. On her Instagram profile, she now shares an intimate kissing photo in which the couple is standing in the middle of the dusty desert.

Just recently, TV star Kourtney Kardashian made her relationship with Travis Barker, the drummer of pop punk idols Blink-182, public. Since then, Kim Kardashian’s sister, who is two years older, has often posted photos of herself and the man who now sets the pace in her life. Now the entrepreneur has posted a new picture of herself and her loved one. And that’s like heaven on earth.









On the post, the couple is in a dusty and dry desert. The colorfully tattooed “All the Small Things” musician stands in front of a small mountain. His sweetheart, who is only wearing a thin gold bikini, has wrapped her legs around his waist and is hugging him deeply. In doing so, they press a neat smack on the lips.

Followers are thrilled

To the post, which she shares with more than 177 million followers, she writes: “Just like heaven” (Eng. As much as: “just heavenly”). Is that a reference to the song of the same name by The Cure? Because this is a band that her boyfriend likes a lot and whose songs Travis has covered several times with his band Blink-182.

Either way: Kourtney’s numerous followers also find the sight simply heavenly. In just a few hours, more than five million people “liked” the post. “I feel the urge for a new bikini and a new tattoo,” jokes a follower. “I love it,” says another. And yet another says: “You have a special vibe!”