Sunday, August 22, 2021
Here Cardi B shocks with hot French kisses in the cemetery

By Arjun Sethi
Here Cardi B shocks with hot French kisses in the cemetery

02/05/2021 11:41 am

Cardi B has released their new single “Up”. The accompanying music video was directed by Tanu Munio and is the first Cardi B single after the worldwide hit “WAP”.

Together with the new track, the new series “Cardi Tries____” by and with Cardi B has been published, which can be viewed on Facebook via the messenger format “Watch Together”. In the eight-part series, Cardi takes on spectacular new challenges, including trying herself as a ballerina, teacher, sushi cook and more.


