Here Cardi B shocks with hot French kisses in the cemetery

02/05/2021 11:41 am

Cardi B has released their new single “Up”. The accompanying music video was directed by Tanu Munio and is the first Cardi B single after the worldwide hit “WAP”.

Together with the new track, the new series “Cardi Tries____” by and with Cardi B has been published, which can be viewed on Facebook via the messenger format “Watch Together”. In the eight-part series, Cardi takes on spectacular new challenges, including trying herself as a ballerina, teacher, sushi cook and more.

The new program can now be viewed via Messenger, Messenger Rooms and on Instagram using the “Watch Together” feature, where friends can get together to watch programs and videos together in real time via video chats.

Recently named to Billboard’s “Woman Of The Year 2020”, Cardi B made history last summer with the incredible success of the single “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)”, which has triple platinum status in the US alone and topped the charts . In the process, she further expanded her record as a rapper with the most # 1 singles in the “Hot 100” history. She is also the only female rapper to have reached # 1 on the “Hot 100” in two different decades.









One like none

The track spent four weeks in first place in the USA and also held pole position for several weeks in Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, New Zealand and the UK. In addition, the track made chart history as the first song to top the new Billboard “Global 200” (for three weeks). In Germany, “WAP” was ranked 12th in the official single charts.

In addition, “WAP” broke various other records, including the highest First Week streams in American chart history with 93 million and ranks in the all-time top 3 hip-hop streaming debuts. The track also made Cardi the first ever female rapper with two songs on Spotify’s # 1 “Global Top 200” chart and one of the most successful artists in Apple Music history.

Everything turns to gold

Cardi B’s indomitable spirit and fearless tongue have made her one of the most iconic superstars of our time – an admired entertainer, celebrated actress and of course: world-famous rapper. At the latest with the release of her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” she achieved international fame in 2018.

Today Cardi B is the first woman to have five top 10 hits on the Billboard “Hot R & B / Hip-Hop Songs” charts at the same time and the first female rapper to have four # 1 hits on the Billboard “Hot 100”. The “Invasion of Privacy”, meanwhile triple platinum in the USA alone, reached number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and produced a whole series of smash hits, including the “Bodak Yellow”, which has won 9 platinum in the USA alone.