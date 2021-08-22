Friends stars Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer now in love in real life?

August 11, 2021 – 11:02 am clock

Dating rumors about Jennifer Aniston and David’s swimmer

As Rachel and Ross, they were the “Friends” dream couple. Around 30 years after the start of the successful series, it should now have sparked in real life between Jennifer Aniston (52) and David Schwimmer (54).

Always special chemistry between Aniston and swimmer

If real life was a “Friends” episode, this is exactly what fans would have been waiting for. Rumors say that the two actor colleagues Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are lovers in real life. Ever since they were filming favorites Rachel Green and Ross Geller, there is said to have been a special chemistry between the two on set. “During the first season I was madly in love with Jen,” admitted David Schwimmer at the “Friends reunion that year. And indeed Aniston also confirmed that she had feelings for her series partner. The two actors had always been in relationships , that’s why they never “exceeded the limits.” But the old crackling is said to have been rekindled during the new filming.







Insider reveals details about their meetings

“After the reunion it became clear that memories of the past had awakened feelings in both of them and that the chemistry that they had always had to hold back was still there,” a source told the American magazine “Closer”. “They started texting right after the show and last month David flew from his home in New York to LA to see Jen.”

They spent a lot of good time together in Jennifer’s house, she cooked and the two talked and laughed a lot, the source further revealed. “They were also spotted drinking wine while walking around one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara. They were very engrossed in a conversation and it could be seen that there is a lot of chemistry between the two of them.”