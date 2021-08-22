Emma Watson: Any look can be achieved with just 5 it pieces









At the beginning of her career, Emma Watson (30) was still a little girl. Little Hermione Granger in wide jeans and a sweater has long been a thing of the past. Today Emma is considered a true style icon and strong woman. But some of her favorite it-pieces have been part of her wardrobe for years and turn each of her looks into an eye-catcher. And that’s why it’s clear: Emma’s favorite pieces should urgently move into your closet. We’ll introduce them to you and also show you where you can get hold of them right away. 1. Favorite part: Cool leather jackets The classic leather jacket is an absolute must-have for Emma Watson and is the perfect jacket, especially now in the transition period, to give every outfit a slightly rocking touch. Emma prefers to wear leather jackets in biker style, which are a bit tighter at the waist – this emphasizes her great figure. Since the style of the English actress is very feminine, she likes to combine the hard leather jacket with playful outfits – a trick that we should definitely copy. We often see the actress in a combination of skirts or dresses and a leather jacket. As a result, Emma always creates a look that combines several styles.

2. Favorite part: off shoulder tops and dresses Shoulder-free tops not only look great in a zoom meeting, but also on the red carpet or on a romantic date – Emma Watson has known that for years. For various public appearances, she always uses off-the-shoulder dresses or blouses, thereby emphasizing her beautiful shoulders and cleavage. But the strapless look is also wonderfully suitable for everyday use – especially in spring and summer. So if you don’t have a strapless dress, you should look for it urgently. To put your cleavage even more in scene, you can round off the look with a beautiful necklace.







3. Favorite part: romantic floral dresses Since Emma Watson especially loves playful and romantic outfits, floral dresses are of course one of her absolute favorite pieces. The dresses can be long or short, decorated with a crazy floral pattern or just with individual floral applications. Emma likes to combine these with fine stilettos to complete the feminine look. In everyday life, however, simple sneakers or beautiful boots also go well with the patterned clothes. Since the focus here is on the floral dress, the Englishwoman dispenses with eye-catching accessories and also uses inconspicuous hairstyles for her hair.

4. Favorite part: white outfits Emma Watson looks like an angel in her all-white outfits. The rather pale British woman shows us again and again that we don’t necessarily have to be totally tanned for white clothes. Emma also uses white looks all year round: whether at the tennis tournament in Wimbledon, on the red carpet or while strolling in London. She wears a sexy white dress with pumps or a completely white pantsuit. If Emma has its way, you never go wrong in all-white.

5. Favorite part: figure-hugging waist belt When it comes to accessories, Emma Watson is always careful to perfectly complement her feminine style. Because belts at Emma are not just there to ensure that the jeans fit perfectly. The Harry Potter actress is a huge fan of using all sorts of different types of belts to take center stage on her narrow waist. Mostly Emma then combines these with dresses or high-rise skirts and thus remains true to her elegant style. Here it can be very fine, barely visible belts with a small buckle, but eye-catching models are also part of Emma Watson’s wardrobe – and should move in with you.