Sunday, August 22, 2021
Crypto market report: Focus on digital currencies: This is how Bitcoin & Co. move | news

By Hasan Sheikh
Today the Bitcoin price rose to $ 49,391.07. The Bitcoin price climbed above the previous day’s level of 48,983.88 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $ 683.70. The day before, Bitcoin Cash was still at $ 676.49.

The Ethereum price is quoted with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, Ethereum stood at $ 3,227.19.




The Litecoin course has risen to $ 188.22 compared to the previous day. There was still $ 179.99 on the price board.

The Ripple price was trading at $ 1.247 on Sunday. The Ripple price climbed above the previous day’s level of 1.223 US dollars.

The Cardano rate has risen. The Cardano rate gained to $ 2.622 after trading at $ 2.442 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency Monero is quoted today at 289.50 US dollars in the plus. The previous day the price was $ 288.40.

The IOTA course is presented with a green sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the IOTA stood at $ 1.076.

The price of the digital currency Verge was shown little moved on Sunday at 0.0320 US dollars. The day before, it was already at $ 0.0319.

The Stellar exchange rate rose to $ 0.3824 compared to the previous day. There was still $ 0.3729 on the price board.

The NEM rate occurs like the day before at 0.2088 US dollars.

The Dash price rose to $ 239.67. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 237.19.

The NEO is worth $ 56.63 on Sunday. The NEO price rose compared to the previous day when it was still trading at $ 55.61.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: wael alreweie / Shutterstock.com


