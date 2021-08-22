Congratulation! Angelina Jolie’s son Pax has finished school

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (17) never has to go to school again! Pax is the second oldest son of the former Hollywood dream couple Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57), who recently fought over custody of their six children. Last month, the actor’s application for joint custody was finally granted. Angelina was anything but happy about this – but now she has another reason to smile: Your 17 year old son Pax has just graduated from high school.

As The Sun reported last Monday, the offspring of Angelina and Brad graduated from a private high school in LA. Even though Pax can be really proud of the end of his school career if, according to insiders, he did not take part in the graduation ceremony and farewell event on June 5th. “Pax was definitely not at the ceremony. He’s a bit shy and didn’t want to make a big fuss about the event. But he has a lot of friends”the source told the British tabloid.

Even though Pax If the school festivities were canceled on Saturday, he was seen on Friday with his siblings and his mother at Angelina’s birthday dinner. Should be until mid-May Pax attended high school classes. Due to the current global health situation, however, this only took place in virtual form.

Maddox, Angelina and Pax Jolie-Pitt 2017 in Toronto, Canada

Angelina Jolie with her children Knox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh

Angelina Jolie with her son Pax at the Golden Globes Awards 2018

55 Yes, I understand that he didn’t want to attract unnecessary attention. 68 No, I think that’s part of graduation somehow.



