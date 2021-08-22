Cardi B: That’s why she forgave Offset the infidelity

Rapper Offset’s affair caused a stir. In an interview, rapper Cardi B reveals why she forgave her husband.

The last five years have been an emotional roller coaster ride for rapper Cardi B (27). She blossomed into a celebrated artist of the rapeseed scene. For her debut record “Invasion of Privacy” she received a Grammy for best rap album. And privately it went haywire: her husband, rapper Offset (27), with whom she has daughter Kulture, cheated on her. In an interview with the US fashion magazine “Vogue”, the artist has now revealed why she ultimately forgave her husband.

Many people were angry that she stayed with him despite having an affair and many women were disappointed with her. “But this crap is just taken from real life. If you love someone and you break up and you’re sad, you won’t find peace until you have spoken to them.” Even if social media tells you that you shouldn’t stay with a man who has cheated on you. “But ‘until death do us part’ doesn’t just refer to small quarrels such as the fact that the fridge is open. It applies to everything,” says the rapper.









“Everyone has their problems”



“Everyone on social media always claims that their relationships are perfect. The crazy thing about it is that I’m only surrounded by women who have things going wrong at home, either because their husband can’t handle money or they can’t get along with their mother-in-law or the sex is no longer good. Everyone has their problems, “reveals the 27-year-old. That’s why she believe in forgiveness. “I prayed for it, we both have it. We even talked to a pastor.” In the end, they came to the conclusion that they wanted to stick to each other. “If he cheats on me, I’ll beat him up,” says Cardi B.

Ultimately, the birth of her daughter Kulture also helped her to come to terms with her problems. “Being a mother means that you have more to do, but it’s good for your mental health. When I play with my daughter, I forget all my problems,” enthuses the Grammy winner.

