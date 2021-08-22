Cardi B on Instagram: She drugged and robbed men

Image: imago stock & people

Cardi B drugged and robbed men

The raw voice, the uncompromising attitude, the eccentric clothes – there is no doubt that Cardi B is currently one of the greatest icons in hip-hop. This is also due to the rapper’s past: The 25-year-old from the Bronx grew up in poverty and violence, was a stripper and made it to the top of the male rap world as a woman.

But not everyone grants her this success. A few days ago, she went live on Instagram and tearfully attacked her critics.

In it she tells the following: “N … r forgot the shit I had to do to fucking survive. I had to go stripping, I had to say, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna fuck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go to this hotel go. And I drugged N … r and robbed her. That’s what I did. Nothing was fucking given me. Nothing! “

Men in particular criticized her angrily for this behavior. Based on the R. Kelly documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”, in which victims described the alleged systematic abuse of R. Kelly, the hashtag “#survivingcardib” was spread on Twitter. Many accused Cardi B of rape under this catchphrase.

Some of the reactions on Twitter:









This is how Cardi B reacted

So far, no tones of remorse can be heard from Cardi.

Instead, she posted a video:

After that, she announced that she would be saying goodbye to Twitter for a few days.

That didn’t last long, though. One day later she answered again:

(tl)