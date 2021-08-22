Cardi B on Instagram: She drugged and robbed men

Cardi B at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. Image: imago stock & people
Cardi B drugged and robbed men
The raw voice, the uncompromising attitude, the eccentric clothes – there is no doubt that Cardi B is currently one of the greatest icons in hip-hop. This is also due to the rapper’s past: The 25-year-old from the Bronx grew up in poverty and violence, was a stripper and made it to the top of the male rap world as a woman.
But not everyone grants her this success. A few days ago, she went live on Instagram and tearfully attacked her critics.
In it she tells the following:
“N … r forgot the shit I had to do to fucking survive. I had to go stripping, I had to say, ‘Oh yeah, you wanna fuck me? Yeah yeah yeah, let’s go to this hotel go. And I drugged N … r and robbed her. That’s what I did. Nothing was fucking given me. Nothing! “
Cardi B via Instagram.
Men in particular criticized her angrily for this behavior. Based on the R. Kelly documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”, in which victims described the alleged systematic abuse of R. Kelly, the hashtag “#survivingcardib” was spread on Twitter. Many accused Cardi B of rape under this catchphrase.
Some of the reactions on Twitter:
“I can’t understand how she can get away with ALL of these crimes. Really disgusting. Really sad.”
“Why is nobody talking about Cardi B, how she drugged men and robbed them … if that had been a man … then that would be a whole different story. I’m waiting for #survivingcardib”
“I don’t think Cardi B REALLY raped men. Correct me if I’m wrong, but it sounds like she lured them into promising sex and instead of sleeping with them, drugged them and them Damaged. That’s fucked up, but that doesn’t make her a rapist. “
“You’ve chilled R. Kelly, chilled Bill Cosby, chilled Chris Brown, chilled so many celebrities, and rightly so because they were just wrong. But now you all have to have the same energy at Cardi B after she said, ‘I drugged men and robbed them’ “
This is how Cardi B reacted
So far, no tones of remorse can be heard from Cardi.
Instead, she posted a video:
“When they try to kill me from Twitter and Instagram.”
After that, she announced that she would be saying goodbye to Twitter for a few days.
That didn’t last long, though. One day later she answered again:
“I AM THE BITCH YOU LOVE TO HATE, I AM THE BITCH YOU HATE TO LOVE and I love it.”
(tl)
