Cardano and Polkadot two new cryptocurrencies at Yuh

At the beginning of this month I told you here in the blog post about what kind of cryptocurrencies you can trade on the yuh account. Now the new account of Swissquote and Postfinance has carried out the first “Yuh Cup” and has thus added two new crypto currencies, Cardano and Polkadot, to its range.

Would you like to try the app too? With the friendship code: ph4tv9 you will get the first one right away 500 Swissqoins are credited (just like me).

Two new cryptocurrencies at Yuh

The two new cryptocurrencies are named Cardano and Polkadot.

Cardano (ADA)

According to yuh’s description, Cardano is the “very latest blockchain”.

The open source blockchain would like to seriously compete with the well-known and large Ethereum. It is certainly exciting that since the launch in the yuh app, the cryptocurrency has twice been one of the daily winners of the entire yuh portfolio.

The currency was founded by Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Ethereum. The cryptocurrency from Zug, here in Switzerland, is monitored and managed.









Polkadot (DOT)

The polkadot is also a Swiss cryptocurrency. This only reached the yuh portfolio this morning. The currency has been on the rise since mid-July 2021.

Polkadot is a new generation blockchain. It should enable different blockchains to communicate with each other.

The basic idea behind it was to create a better internet. The goal behind this, the control of the network, should be distributed to many individuals again, not like today, when only a few large companies have control.

I hope you enjoy trading in the yuh app.

