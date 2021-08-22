Britney Spears: Did she neglect her dogs? – People

On Friday, Britney Spears had a solid argument with her longtime housekeeper, even the police were called to the pop star’s property. The trigger for the quarrel: the well-being of Britney’s dogs.

Now there is a serious accusation in the room: An animal is said to have been “half dead”!

As reported by “TMZ”, the housekeeper was very concerned about the two dogs Princess Sara Beth and Daisy. Both were therefore very sick, one of the dogs was even “half dead”. The housekeeper therefore took the dogs to the vet and then Britney’s dog sitter is said to have taken the animals to her for the time being.





Britney is supposed to give her four-legged friends leftovers from the table that make them sick. Here you can see her dog Princess Sara BethPhoto: britneyspears / Instagram



According to insiders, one of the two dogs has severe digestive problems, both animals should be given special food. Britney however, feed them their leftover food from the table.

The result: The dogs got sick, and one of them got sick. Not only that: According to the employees, both animals are said to have been extremely dehydrated – and that with the high temperatures in California.













Britney with her dog Daisy. The animal is said to have been in terrible condition, claim employeesPhoto: britneyspears / Instagram



Britney herself initially suspected a conspiracy, behind which her father Jamie (66) is. She has been arguing with him in court for years about his guardianship. Britney suspected, according to the report, that her father had instigated the employees to take the dogs away from her.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



On Friday the dog sitter finally brought the four-legged friends back to Britney and continues to look after the dogs with her. The housekeeper has stopped working for Britney since the incident.

She even filed a complaint against the pop star: Britney injured her arm when she knocked the cell phone out of her hand. She just wanted to show her photos of the dogs. The allegations against Britney Spears are “made up,” said the pop star’s lawyer.

The fact is, the sheriff’s office has classified the incident as a “very minor offense” and stated that “there were no injuries”.