Book for lonely fans: Anna Kendrick is now a writer

Anna Kendrick (31) is a real all-rounder! Actress, singer and now a book author – the biography of the Twilight actress hits bookstores next week. Anna now used social media to announce a reading trip and revealed why her book is a very special project close to her heart!

That Anna Kendrick is a great actress, as evidenced by her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for “Up in the Air”. She proved her singing talent as Goldkehlchen Beca in the “Pitch Perfect” films. So your excursion into the world of literature can’t really go wrong! Mainly because she is pursuing a particularly moving purpose: she wants to alleviate the loneliness of her fans. On their Instagram-Channel, the actress published an excerpt from her autobiography “Scrappy little nobody”, in which she writes: “I hope you liked it and maybe (which is my biggest goal) you feel you less alone. “

From next week is Anna on a book tour to promote the book. In addition to her Insta-Post, she addressed the visitors of her readings directly to get them in the mood for the Hollywood star’s appearance: “I hope this shows how excited I am to be spending time with all of you wonderful crazy people who are coming to my tour over the next few weeks. I love you all so much!”









You can see what another “Pitch Perfect” star is up to in the video! And are you looking forward to the book by Anna? Vote!

