Sunday, August 22, 2021
Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana

By Hasan Sheikh
The current market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2161 billion US dollars, with Bitcoin currently claiming a dominance of 43 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 129 billion. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin


With a change of 0.65 percent, the Bitcoin price redefines the word sideways. The price is currently at 49,015.00 US dollars. Fulfilling the market, one relies on the fear-and-greed index currently greed.

  • Market Cap: $ 918.4 billion (+ 0.34%)
  • 24h trading volume: 38,043 million US dollars (+ 13.24%)
  • 24h High: $ 49,673.00
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Bitcoin course

Ethereum


In a sideways movement, the Ethereum price remained stuck at -0.91 percent. The current rate is $ 3,245.52.

  • Market Cap: $ 379.78 billion (-1.03%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 18,631 million (-1.05%)
  • 24h high: $ 3,310.62
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Ethereum course

Cardano


The Cardano rate changed by only 1.01 percent. The price is currently at $ 2.52.

  • Market Cap: $ 80.14 billion (+ 0.55%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,857 million US dollars (-46.87%)
  • 24h high: $ 2.53
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Cardano course

Binance Coin


Exciting is different: The Binance Coin price only changed by -0.76 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 451.53 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 69.64 billion (-1.06%)
  • 24h trading volume: 1,930 million US dollars (-13.92%)
  • 24h high: $ 460.78
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Binance Coin course

Tether





The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.15 percent. Tether stands at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 65.01 billion (+ 0.85%)
  • 24h trading volume: 60,801 million US dollars (+ 0.51%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Tether course

XRP


The XRP price could not hold its level and slipped by over 2.07 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.23 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 57.23 billion (-2.39%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 4,896 million (+ 5.27%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.27
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current XRP course

Dogecoin


Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.91 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.32 US dollars.

  • Market Cap: $ 41.35 billion (-2.15%)
  • 24-hour trading volume: $ 2,191 million (-27.01%)
  • 24h high: $ 0.33
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Dogecoin course

Polkadot


Slight sales drove the Polkadot price down 3.46 percent in the past 24 hours. The polkadot rate this morning is $ 27.86.

  • Market Cap: $ 28.45 billion (-3.83%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 1,491 million (-11.83%)
  • 24h high: $ 29.21
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Polkadot course

USD Coin


The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.02 percent change in the price of the USD coin. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

  • Market Cap: $ 26.96 billion (-0.4%)
  • 24h trading volume: 3,746 million US dollars (-36.47%)
  • 24h high: $ 1.01
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current USD coin rate

Solana


The Solana course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 5.92 percent. The current rate is $ 74.71.

  • Market Cap: $ 21.37 billion (-6.29%)
  • 24h trading volume: $ 2,747 million (-45.39%)
  • 24h high: $ 79.73
  • 24h low: US dollars

To the current Solana course

Top 5

  • Near course: $ 5.88 (32.42 %)
  • Cosmos course: $ 22.95 (20.11 %)
  • THORChain course: $ 10.93 (18.24 %)
  • Fantom course: $ 0.57 (15.07 %)
  • Enjin Coin Course: $ 1.88 (12.03 %)

Flop 5

  • Arweave course: $ 28.07 (-5.4 %)
  • Solana course: $ 74.71 (-5.92 %)
  • Terra course: $ 27.91 (-6.06 %)
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC course: $ 82.95 (-8.33 %)
  • XDC Network course: $ 0.17 (-9.15 %)

Further courses can be found in our course index.
The data was taken by Coingecko on August 22, 2021 at 7:01 am.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
