Bitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana

The current market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is 2161 billion US dollars, with Bitcoin currently claiming a dominance of 43 percent. The trading volume for the last 24 hours is $ 129 billion. On average, the rates of the cryptocurrencies within the top 10 have changed by -1 percent.

This is how the rates of the most important digital currencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin



With a change of 0.65 percent, the Bitcoin price redefines the word sideways. The price is currently at 49,015.00 US dollars. Fulfilling the market, one relies on the fear-and-greed index currently greed.

Market Cap: $ 918.4 billion (+ 0.34%)

24h trading volume: 38,043 million US dollars (+ 13.24%)

24h High: $ 49,673.00

24h low: US dollars

Ethereum



In a sideways movement, the Ethereum price remained stuck at -0.91 percent. The current rate is $ 3,245.52.

Market Cap: $ 379.78 billion (-1.03%)

24h trading volume: $ 18,631 million (-1.05%)

24h high: $ 3,310.62

24h low: US dollars

Cardano



The Cardano rate changed by only 1.01 percent. The price is currently at $ 2.52.

Market Cap: $ 80.14 billion (+ 0.55%)

24h trading volume: 3,857 million US dollars (-46.87%)

24h high: $ 2.53

24h low: US dollars

Binance Coin



Exciting is different: The Binance Coin price only changed by -0.76 percent. What does this mean for the course? This is currently at 451.53 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 69.64 billion (-1.06%)

24h trading volume: 1,930 million US dollars (-13.92%)

24h high: $ 460.78

24h low: US dollars

Tether











The coupling that defines the course of the Tether course remained stable despite a change of 0.15 percent. Tether stands at a rate of 1.00 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 65.01 billion (+ 0.85%)

24h trading volume: 60,801 million US dollars (+ 0.51%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

XRP



The XRP price could not hold its level and slipped by over 2.07 percent. This is reflected in a rate of 1.23 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 57.23 billion (-2.39%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 4,896 million (+ 5.27%)

24h high: $ 1.27

24h low: US dollars

Dogecoin



Hardly anything happened with the Dogecoin rate: The rate remained almost constant and only changed by -1.91 percent. The price of Dogecoin is currently 0.32 US dollars.

Market Cap: $ 41.35 billion (-2.15%)

24-hour trading volume: $ 2,191 million (-27.01%)

24h high: $ 0.33

24h low: US dollars

Polkadot



Slight sales drove the Polkadot price down 3.46 percent in the past 24 hours. The polkadot rate this morning is $ 27.86.

Market Cap: $ 28.45 billion (-3.83%)

24h trading volume: $ 1,491 million (-11.83%)

24h high: $ 29.21

24h low: US dollars

USD Coin



The crypto market can do that differently: there was only a 0.02 percent change in the price of the USD coin. The price is trading at $ 1.00.

Market Cap: $ 26.96 billion (-0.4%)

24h trading volume: 3,746 million US dollars (-36.47%)

24h high: $ 1.01

24h low: US dollars

Solana



The Solana course could not hold yesterday’s level and lost 5.92 percent. The current rate is $ 74.71.

Market Cap: $ 21.37 billion (-6.29%)

24h trading volume: $ 2,747 million (-45.39%)

24h high: $ 79.73

24h low: US dollars

Top 5

Near course : $ 5.88 ( 32.42 %)

: $ 5.88 ( %) Cosmos course : $ 22.95 ( 20.11 %)

: $ 22.95 ( %) THORChain course : $ 10.93 ( 18.24 %)

: $ 10.93 ( %) Fantom course : $ 0.57 ( 15.07 %)

: $ 0.57 ( %) Enjin Coin Course: $ 1.88 ( 12.03 %)

Flop 5

Arweave course : $ 28.07 ( -5.4 %)

: $ 28.07 ( %) Solana course : $ 74.71 ( -5.92 %)

: $ 74.71 ( %) Terra course : $ 27.91 ( -6.06 %)

: $ 27.91 ( %) Bitcoin Cash ABC course : $ 82.95 ( -8.33 %)

: $ 82.95 ( %) XDC Network course: $ 0.17 ( -9.15 %)

The data was taken by Coingecko on August 22, 2021 at 7:01 am.