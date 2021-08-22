Billie Eilish and other megastars are urging the G7 countries to remind them of their responsibilities

Why is it important?

Giving all countries access to vaccines is the quickest way to end the pandemic. In this way, the world can relax together and take important steps on the way to achieving the Global Goals. Right now this is being prevented by rich countries that hoard vaccines. Global Goal 3 of the United Nations (UN) aims to ensure that everyone has access to health services and that their well-being is promoted. Here you can contact German decision-makers and demand more vaccination fairness.

Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Claudia Fischer and Orlando Bloom – when such megastars come together, it has to be meaningful. Right before the G7 summit, they are calling on heads of state and government to take urgent action. They make it clear that excess vaccines must be given to low-income countries as soon as possible.

David Beckham: “The pandemic will not be over until it’s over everywhere”

Specifically, they are calling on heads of state and government to dispose of 20 percent of their surplus vaccines (around 150 million doses) by August. To this end, the stars have signed an open letter from the international children’s aid organization UNICEF, which is addressed to the decision-makers there in the run-up to the G7 summit in England.

In addition to Eilish, Beckham, Schiffer and Bloom, our Vax Live presenter Selena Gomez, Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Global Goal: Unite for Our Future star Olivia Colman are among the signatories of the letter. Katy Perry, Andy Murray, Ewan McGregor, Liam Payne, Gemma Chan, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Hoy, Liam Neeson, Sergio Ramos, P! Nk and others also joined the action.

In an open letter, 28 international calls #UNICEF– Ambassadors and public figures die # G7– States to donate available corona vaccine doses to poorer countries & to ensure a fair and equitable vaccine supply. https://t.co/RmO80P7LVb – UNICEF Germany (@UNICEFgermany) June 8, 2021

The letter from UNICEF states that the organization is already providing vaccines on site and is working with the vaccination initiative COVAX. But 190 million cans are urgently needed to cover short-term requirements alone.

“This weekend’s G7 summit is an important opportunity to agree on measures to get vaccines quickly to where they are most urgently needed,” the letter to the heads of state and government said. “The hopes of the world rest on your shoulders. Together, you must face this challenge. Let us build a healthier, happier and more just future for every child and for all people.”









Avoid Tragedy – Send Vaccines Immediately

Global Citizen also calls for the equitable distribution of vaccines to begin immediately. This ensures that there is a constant supply without overloading the health systems in the respective countries and without losing vaccines.

“Low-income countries need steady supplies that they can use as quickly as possible for their health workers,” says Lily Caprani, who is responsible for vaccines at UNICEF. This group of people in particular needs rapid protection through vaccinations to contain the pandemic.

“If all these vaccines are kept until Christmas, the recipient states will not be able to use them all at once. So we run the risk of ending up wasting them,” she continued. “That would be a tragedy.”

In the open letter to the heads of state and government of the G7 states, it is said that the vaccine sales could take place “without significant delays in their own vaccination campaigns”.

Chancellor Merkel makes it clear: the pandemic can only be fought together

With an opinion piece in the Financial Times, the three heads of government of Germany, Canada and Norway illustrate how important the cooperation of all G7 and G20 countries is for the end of the pandemic. Together with Erna Solberg and Justin Trudeau, Chancellor Merkel calls on all participating states to contribute their financial share to provide vaccinations, tests and treatments via the ACT Accelerator. “Fighting Covid-19 single-handedly and possibly losing or fighting and winning together” – that would be the choice for all large states.

Even before the opinions of the three countries mentioned and the open letter from UNICEF and the megastars, a letter from more than 100 former prime ministers, presidents and foreign ministers was published last Monday. In it, among others, the former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair, as well as Ban-Ki Moon, former UN Secretary-General, call for the financing gap in the ACT accelerator of 66 billion dollars (around 54 billion euros) to be closed. Here they see the rich states in particular as being responsible.

Brown called the plan outlined in the letter “the best insurance policy in the world.” Immediate action could save $ 9 trillion by 2025 in costs associated with a lack of vaccinations.

Global Citizen calls on G7 leaders to distribute at least one billion doses of vaccine to low-income countries by September. This should be expanded to two billion cans by the end of the year. Join the campaign and tweet the heads of state and government to act quickly.