Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis react

The actor couple had given an insight into the family washing habits and thus triggered an undreamt-of wave of discussion. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are now commenting on the topic with a video.

With a casual comment in a podcast about their showering and bathing habits, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis sparked a real hygiene discussion among Hollywood stars. The actress had told presenters Dax Shepard and Monica Padman that she did not shower often as a child because they had “no hot water”. Even today, she doesn’t use soap on her body every day. Her husband explained, “I wash my armpits and crotch every day and nothing else.”

Even their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, would not be bathed every day, revealed the stars, who have been married since 2015. “If you can see the dirt on them, you should wash them. Otherwise there is no point,” says Kutcher. What these statements would trigger within a very short time, the couple had not expected.









Discussion among Hollywood stars



In addition to numerous discussions on social media, several Hollywood colleagues had spoken out. Dwayne Johnson rushed up for “Team Showers” and revealed that he showered himself three times a day. Jason Momoa joked, “I shower, don’t worry. I’m Aquaman. I’m the damn water!” In addition to Kunis and Kutcher, Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell as well as actor Jake Gyllenhaal are among the others. In the course of the discussion, they too had revealed that they did not consider daily showering necessary.

The “Wild Seventies” stars have now reacted to the discussion with a video on Instagram – and they have taken it with humor.

In the clip you can see the two in the bathroom, in the background you can hear their children splashing around. “What’s going on here? Is the water? You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them? That’s crazy!”, Kutcher is outraged in the clip. His wife can hardly contain herself with laughter.

That would be the fourth time in a week that she would bathe her children. “Your skin barrier will be completely destroyed,” jokes the actor. “Yes, it’s too much,” agrees Kunis, shaking his head.

The couple’s fans are also amused by the topic. They are celebrating the video and have “Like” it almost two million times in the first few hours. There are also countless laughing smileys in the comments.