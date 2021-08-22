Ariana Grande’s fiancé sold Justin Bieber’s mansion

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been engaged since last year. As Justin and Hailey Bieber’s real estate agent, he has now sold their old villa.

Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez on Instagram. – Screenshot Instagram / @ arianagrande Ad the essentials in brief Dalton Gomez sold Justin and Hailey Bieber’s house.

In total, the villa raised $ 7,955 million.

Even so, the Biebers made a loss of $ 545,000. Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s fiancé, is a real estate agent. Now he sold Justin and Hailey Bieber’s first house. Villa sold at a loss This reported the «People» magazine. In total, the villa raised $ 7,955 million.





Justin and Hailey Bieber suffered a loss of approximately $ 545,000. This despite the fact that the villa was completely furnished. Justin and Hailey are moving The villa has been on the market since October. Justin and Hailey are moving into a more “private” $ 26 million Beverly Hills mansion. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey cuddle. He’d rather go out to dinner with her than to the Grammy Awards. – Dukas Villa well equipped According to the Zillow ad, the Biebers’ old house offers “ultimate privacy with tall, lush grass”. The backyard is “the epitome of Californian life with an infinity pool and a grill”.

