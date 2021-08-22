Sunday, August 22, 2021
HomeNewsAriana Grande's fiancé sold Justin Bieber's mansion
News

Ariana Grande’s fiancé sold Justin Bieber’s mansion

By Arjun Sethi
0
57




Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have been engaged since last year. As Justin and Hailey Bieber’s real estate agent, he has now sold their old villa.

the essentials in brief

  • Dalton Gomez sold Justin and Hailey Bieber’s house.
  • In total, the villa raised $ 7,955 million.
  • Even so, the Biebers made a loss of $ 545,000.

Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s fiancé, is a real estate agent. Now he sold Justin and Hailey Bieber’s first house.

Villa sold at a loss

This reported the «People» magazine. In total, the villa raised $ 7,955 million.




Justin and Hailey Bieber suffered a loss of approximately $ 545,000. This despite the fact that the villa was completely furnished.

Justin and Hailey are moving

The villa has been on the market since October. Justin and Hailey are moving into a more “private” $ 26 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Villa well equipped

According to the Zillow ad, the Biebers’ old house offers “ultimate privacy with tall, lush grass”. The backyard is “the epitome of Californian life with an infinity pool and a grill”.

More on the subject:

Dollar Ariana Grande


Previous article“Who is happy with their body?”
Next articleBitcoin sideways, price losses at Polkadot and Solana
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv