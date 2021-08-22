Ariana Grande: She shows photos from everyday life with her husband

The US artist shows how Ariana Grande and her husband spend time together with a few snapshots.

Ariana Grande, 28, and Dalton Gomez, 26, have been married since May of this year. The US artist now shows what her everyday marriage looks like and how they spend the time together with a series of snapshots on her Instagram account. “Some old, some new,” she wrote in a story on the social media platform.









In one photo, she shows off her culinary skills and cooks with her mother, Joan, before Gomez pulls her away from the meal for a kiss in another photo. In addition to a selfie of the couple kissing, Grande also added photos of their many dogs and a few snapshots with friends.

Secret wedding in May



Two-time Grammy Award winner Grande and real estate agent Gomez have been together since early 2020 and engaged since late 2020. The wedding in May took place on a very small scale, less than 20 guests were there, according to a spokeswoman for the singer. According to the Daily Mirror, Grande had moved trees to keep the festival secret – in the truest sense of the word. So that nobody notices, she had trees and bushes set up around her property in Montecito, California.

