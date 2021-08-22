Are these Justin Bieber songs doing? All information about the album “Rare”

Selena Gomez is finally back. After the singer has presented two songs, a new album will follow shortly. Now she has revealed the release date and title.



For a long time it was quiet around Selena Gomez, who seems to have fully concentrated on herself and her health after her breakup with Justin Bieber. That year she made her much-anticipated comeback. Sel released two new songs, which make it very clear between the lines that she has finished with her feelings for Justin and has now developed further. The fans can expect more, very honest songs as early as January when the new album is released.

You can look forward to these new songs



Has on Instagram Selena Gomez first information about their new album revealed. It will be titled “Rare” and will be released on January 10, 2020. There is also a foretaste of the song list: “Rare”, “Dance Again”, “Ring”, Vulnerable “,” People You Know “,” Let Me Get Me “,” Crowded Room “(ft. 6lack) “Kinda Crazy”, “Fun”, “Cut You Off” and “A Sweeter Place” (ft. Kid Cudi) are said to be featured on the album, according to DailyMail, but some fans suspect that the album may contain other songs who might grapple with the painful breakup with Justin Bieber. If she sings about her lovesickness again on “Vulnerable”? If so, “Cut You Off” could be another song about how she banished him from her life and looks ahead.

Selena’s announcement on Instagram