Anne Hathaway: She’s not allowed to sing at home

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway (37) is back with two films: In addition to the horror fun “Witches witches”, she also shot the pandemic film “Lockdown”. In addition, like many of her fellow actors, the Oscar winner is preoccupied with the US presidential elections. Hathaway does not name any names, but leaves no doubt as to which candidate she will vote for.

BLICK: Who would you like to see sitting in the Oval Office after the elections?

Anne Hathaway: I am very much hoping for some outcome that will allow the world to move on in a more liberal, more loving way. A world in which all skin colors and genders are represented at the levers of power.

Corona is also one of the election topics. How are you coping with the pandemic in your life?

My husband Adam and I have come to the conclusion that humor is the best way to deal with the current situation.

Sounds harmonious.

It is. Although we spend more time together than ever. I appreciate my husband in a whole new way. I see him every day and I couldn’t think of another person I’d rather be with.

Don’t you miss filming?

I’ve been lucky enough to have had work for the past few months. I’ve just shot a little film with the very appropriate title “Lockdown”.

How does filming work during the pandemic?

That is only possible if you are making a small film with a small budget and a very small crew. Everyone on the set had to be tested regularly and had to wear a mask between the scenes.

Were your sons Jonathan and Jack with you?

Only now and then. Of course I would like to have them with me every second, but neither film sets nor cloakroom trolleys are fun for young children. They prefer to play in the park.

And what do you enjoy?

Reading books to you! Jonathan is thrilled when I adjust my voice for the different characters in the books. That’s what my father did to me when I was a girl. It is fortunate that I can continue this family tradition with my own children. There is only one thing I am not allowed to do with them: sing. You hate my singing voice.