Sunday, August 22, 2021
Anne Hathaway: She’s not allowed to sing at home

By Arjun Sethi
    Is back with two new films: Hollywood star Anne Hathaway.

    In “Witches witches”, the Oscar winner transforms children into mice as the wicked witch.

    The lockdown time welded them even closer together as a couple: “I appreciate my husband in a completely new way. I see him every day and I couldn’t think of any other person I’d rather be with. “

    The mother likes to spend her free time with her two sons and read books to them. “There’s only one thing I’m not allowed to do with them: sing. You hate my singing voice. “

Interview: Dierk Sindermann

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway (37) is back with two films: In addition to the horror fun “Witches witches”, she also shot the pandemic film “Lockdown”. In addition, like many of her fellow actors, the Oscar winner is preoccupied with the US presidential elections. Hathaway does not name any names, but leaves no doubt as to which candidate she will vote for.

BLICK: Who would you like to see sitting in the Oval Office after the elections?
Anne Hathaway: I am very much hoping for some outcome that will allow the world to move on in a more liberal, more loving way. A world in which all skin colors and genders are represented at the levers of power.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
