Anne Hathaway apologizes for her role in “The Witches”

On October 29, the fantasy comedy "The Witches" was released, in which the American actress Anne Hathaway plays a three-fingered witch. But not everyone was happy about the new flick. Quite the opposite: More and more activists and people with disabilities accused the production company Warner Bros. of associating differences in glass sizes with negative character traits. Among other things, this could mean that young viewers in particular react with caution or even fear to people who are actually physically impaired. Now Hathaway spoke up with a statement.









In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old wrote, “As someone who truly believes in inclusiveness and abhores cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I’m sorry. I didn’t associate the limb differences with the witch when I was shown the character’s appearance. I can assure you that this would never have happened if I had. ”At the same time, the actress announced that she had teamed up with the“ Lucky Fin Project ”. The non-profit organization works to help children and adults born with symbrachydactyly or other limb differences.

Anne Hathaway’s apology appeared just two days after the Warner Bros. production company also commented on the increasing criticism. The company was “deeply sad” that the film had injured so many people and asserted that it was never intended to “make viewers feel that the fantastic, non-human character was supposed to represent them.”