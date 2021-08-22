Monday, August 23, 2021
Amanda Seyfried: New Lancôme Ambassador

October 08, 2019 – 7:00 p.m. clock

Amanda Seyfried is the new global ambassador for the beauty brand Lancôme.

The ‘Girls Club – Be careful!’ Star will be working with the luxury brand from spring 2020 and will be featured in advertising campaigns. In an official announcement, Seyfried said: “It is tremendously exciting to be welcomed into this incredible family of female ambassadors, all so different and yet so united in their mission to represent Lancôme while embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfillment to women around the world. ” And Françoise Lehmann, President of Lancôme International, added: “As a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer to our world, her natural beauty and incomparable joie de vivre. She perfectly represents our values ​​and we look forward to an exciting time together. “




Known for her candor, Seyfried recently stressed that she was preparing for the loss of her career when she started talking about her anxiety against her publicist’s will. ‘PorterEdit’ said the ‘Mamma Mia’ star: “At first my publicist said, ‘Don’t talk about your anxiety.’ And I thought, f *** you. I want kids who have weird thoughts to talk about them without stigma. And if that affects my career, so be it. ” Brave and exemplary, dear Amanda!

BANG Showbiz


