When We First Met – Alexandra Daddario in the first trailer for Netflix-Rom-Com

When We First Met is about Noah (Adam DeVine) and Avery (Alexandra Daddario) who meet at a party. The two instantly like each other and spend a whole night together. While Noah is certain that he has met the woman of his dreams, it turns out that Avery no longer sees Noah as a good friend. For the next three years, Noah has to wonder what went wrong that night. When he suddenly gets the opportunity to travel back in time through mysterious circumstances, he sees in it the chance to change the course of things for himself and Avery and to conquer them. That this is not as easy as initially assumed becomes clear in the first trailer for the film. You can take a look at it above.









Adam DeVine made his film debut in 2012 with his role as Bumper in Pitch Perfect and became known to a wide international audience through Part 2 and 3 of the series. After various guest appearances in American television series, Alexandra Daddario was able to increase her level of awareness, especially with a leading role in the Percy Jackson franchise and other blockbusters such as San Andreas.

When We First Met will be from 02/09/2018 be available on Netflix.

