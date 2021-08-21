Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsWhen We First Met - Alexandra Daddario in the first trailer for...
News

When We First Met – Alexandra Daddario in the first trailer for Netflix-Rom-Com

By Arjun Sethi
0
80




When We First Met is about Noah (Adam DeVine) and Avery (Alexandra Daddario) who meet at a party. The two instantly like each other and spend a whole night together. While Noah is certain that he has met the woman of his dreams, it turns out that Avery no longer sees Noah as a good friend. For the next three years, Noah has to wonder what went wrong that night. When he suddenly gets the opportunity to travel back in time through mysterious circumstances, he sees in it the chance to change the course of things for himself and Avery and to conquer them. That this is not as easy as initially assumed becomes clear in the first trailer for the film. You can take a look at it above.




Adam DeVine made his film debut in 2012 with his role as Bumper in Pitch Perfect and became known to a wide international audience through Part 2 and 3 of the series. After various guest appearances in American television series, Alexandra Daddario was able to increase her level of awareness, especially with a leading role in the Percy Jackson franchise and other blockbusters such as San Andreas.

When We First Met will be from 02/09/2018 be available on Netflix.

Are you going to watch When We First Met on Netflix?


Previous articleBitcoin & Co: bang from Coinbase – cryptos step on the gas
Next articleAmanda Seyfried: Professional couch potato
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv