What is Megan Fox doing today? – MANN.TV

What is Megan Fox doing today? – Actress, model, mother and for many still a sex symbol. Many remember the hot Venus trap and her appearances in the “Transformers” films. Just for the scene in a crazy pose over the hood … that will forever remain one of the hottest scenes in film history. Yes, the “Transformers” made them popular around the world. But what is Megan Fox doing today?

Megan Denise Fox, her full name, has always cut a fine figure, whether as a model or as an actress. Although there are quite a few critics who deny her acting skills. Today good Megan hung out too much at the cosmetic surgeon’s, but back then she was more than a hot seduction on two legs.

The Queen of the Transformers

The crux of her acting career, however, is that Megan Fox is almost always identified with the aforementioned car scene and the Transformers. A fact that didn’t exactly serve her career. Whereby being voted “Sexiest Woman in the World” by the men’s magazine FHM in 2008 is really no shame.

The acting career of Fox, who grew up in poor conditions, began in 2001 and played a supporting role in the comedy film “Ferien unter Palmen”. She was also able to get a supporting role in “Bad Boys II” before she finally got her first lead role alongside Shia LaBeouf with “Transformers” in 2007 and received worldwide attention. Two years later, in the follow-up, she was again the “eye catcher” in “Transformers – Die Rache”.









Beauty is not everything

In the meantime she also realized that she was more limited to her appearance than to her acting skills. Then there was her clinch with Transformers director Michel Bay, whom she compared to Hitler, whereupon Megan Fox was fired. In the following years she was seen in several guest roles in series. In terms of film technology, Megan Fox got roles in “Jennifer’s Body”, “Jonah Hex” or “Passion Play”, but none of them were box office hits. It got better with “The Dictator” and even more in 2014 and 2016 with the two “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” real-life films. In between, the good Megan could still be seen in music videos, the most popular certainly “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem feat. Rihanna.

What is Megan Fox doing today?

The now 35-year-old is now more of a mother. She has been married to actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) since 2010 and is the mother of three children, as well as Austin Green’s son from her first marriage. Of course, she has not given up acting. After three years of abstinence from film, she appeared in James Franco’s “Zeroville” this year.

In the coming year Megan Fox will then star in “Big Gold Brick” – alongside Oscar Isaac and Andy Garcia. More money also flows into the family fund, as she continues to be the Armani advertising face. If you want to see what else the good Megan Fox is up to, we can only recommend her Instagram profile, on which she is extremely active.