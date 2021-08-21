US stock exchanges go firmer into the weekend – DAX ultimately closes in positive territory – Bitcoin at three-month high – VW throttles production – J&J gets new CEO – Facebook, BVB, Brenntag, RWE in focus | news

Investors in Germany were cautiously optimistic on Friday. Of the DAX opened the session a little deeper and then remained in the red for a long time. In the afternoon, the leading index managed to change its sign and record its first profits. Ultimately, the DAX ended Friday trading 0.27 percent higher at 15,808.04 index points. Of the TecDAX started roughly at the previous day’s level, but was then able to fight its way further and further into the profit zone and went 0.93 percent firmer at 3,877.66 meters. According to statements by the Fed, which pointed to a possible tightening of monetary policy this year, the DAX went downhill the day before, so that it temporarily plummeted to its lowest level since the beginning of August. The record high of 16,030 reached last week has now moved into the distance. In addition, economic worries became widespread in view of the spread of the delta variant. However, the somewhat better mood from Friday trading on the US stock exchanges spilled over to Europe in the afternoon and let the DAX go into the weekend in a conciliatory manner. Click here for the complete index overview

The European stock markets picked up on Friday. Of the EuroSTOXX 50 started marginally stronger and then moved for a long time in a narrow range around the zero line. By the end of trading, the EuroSTOXX 50 had made the leap back into green territory and started the weekend with a plus of 0.55 percent to 4,147.50 points. Negative conditions from the USA and Asia initially weighed on the markets again and put a brake on investors' mood to buy. In addition, the spread of the delta variant of the corona virus worried investors. Automotive stocks in particular continue to be under pressure. The lack of chips in the auto industry is now also affecting VW production in Wolfsburg. Stronger US indices were able to positively influence investor sentiment shortly before the close of trading.







On the last day of trading of the week, US investors were again more confident. Of the Dow Jones went a little harder. In the further course he was able to expand his profits and then ended the trading day 0.65 percent firmer at 35,120.08 points. Also the NASDAQ Composite was slightly higher at the start of trading and then continued to gain. In the evening there were gains of 1.19 percent on 14,714.66 meters on the board. Some concerns remained with US investors: The fear of the delta variant of the corona virus, plus the very relaxed one that is expected to end soon Monetary policy the Fed and Beijing's restrictions on the Chinese economy. Despite these worries, the week ended in a conciliatory manner, as a generally very positive reporting season, which speaks for an economic recovery, is still in the back of the minds of investors. In addition, the alternatives to stocks are not very attractive, which is why price setbacks have recently been used more often as a starting point. In particular, some large, highly weighted technology stocks stabilized the US indices on Friday.