Up to $ 100 million for two films: these are the top salaries of Hollywood stars

Ten years ago, the venerable cinema filled the accounts of Hollywood stars. At the moment, portals such as Netflix and HBO are increasingly paying the highest salaries for actors. Even today, movie stars are paid princely for their roles and often earn more by leaving the big screen behind and being seen in streaming. Daniel Craig, for example, is earning a nine-figure salary of 100 million US dollars thanks to two sequels to Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” according to “Variety”. With Jennifer Lawrence, a woman is only in seventh place among the top earners – for “Don’t Look Up” she received 25 million US dollars, half of Craig’s earnings if one were to be paid for two “Knives Out” sequels cut in half.









Former top stars like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, icons of the noughties, are also very far behind – and Robert Pattinson receives a measly three million US dollars as “The Batman”.

Here are the top salaries for Hollywood stars in 2020:

Daniel Craig – “Knives Out ‘sequels”: $ 100 million

Dwayne Johnson – “Red One”: $ 50 million

Will Smith – “King Richard”: $ 40 million

Denzel Washington – “The Little Things”: $ 40 million

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”: $ 30 million

Mark Wahlberg – “Spenser Confidential”: $ 30 million

Jennifer Lawrence – “Don’t Look Up”: $ 25 million

Julia Roberts – “Leave the World Behind”: $ 25 million

Sandra Bullock – “The Los City of D”: $ 20 million

Ryan Gosling – “The Gray Man”: $ 20 million

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder: $ 20 million

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train: $ 20 million

Michael B. Jordan – “Without Remorse”: $ 15 million

Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”: $ 13 million

Keanu Reeves – “The Matrix 4”: $ 12-14 million

Chris Pine – “Dungeons and Dragons”: $ 11.5 million

Robert Pattinson – “The Batman”: $ 3 million

