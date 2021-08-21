This is what Natalie Imbruglia thinks of ex David Schwimmer & Jennifer Aniston

June 26, 2021 – 4:18 pm clock

Love on the “Friends” set?

She keeps a cool head: Singer Natalie Imbruglia (46) dated “Friends” star David Schwimmer (54) in the 90s. In the reunion episode of the sitcom, which aired a few weeks ago, the actor now revealed that he was in love with co-star Jennifer Aniston (52) at the time. Imbruglia now spoke out on the sensitive issue. “I’m okay with everything that happened back then,” she said on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show in Australia. Their relationship was “a long time ago” and she couldn’t even say exactly when they were together.







However, one memory has stuck in her mind to this day. “I remember being on the set and I remember that everyone was very nice and very, very nice,” said the musician. She couldn’t answer whether Schwimmer and Aniston flirted with each other at the time: “I don’t know if that happened.”

Schwimmer and Aniston never got close

At the end of May, HBO Max broadcast the long-awaited reunion of the “Friends” actors. Schwimmer and Aniston, who play the lovers Ross and Rachel in the series, revealed that they had feelings for each other at the time. However, both asserted that they had never come closer to each other. “One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line,” said Schwimmer.