The scandalous film “Der Nachtportier” will be released as a worldwide 4K premiere in three media books





Vienna, 1957. Max, former SS officer, now works as a night porter. One day he meets Lucia, they both recognize each other again. In 1943, Lucia, the daughter of an Austrian Socialist MP, was deported to a concentration camp, where Sturmbannführer Max Aidorfer noticed her youth and beauty. Silent, docile and proud, she gave herself up to sexual desires and humiliations. Today a word from Lucia would be enough to get Max exposed. But she is silent. The affair begins again, but his SS comrades want their deaths …









“The night porter”Was a scandalous film in the mid-1970s, which is still fascinating today with its daring subject matter and atmospheric density. Wicked Vision Distribution launches the erotic drama staged by Liliana Cavani (“Ripley’s Game”) on September 24, 2021 worldwide for the first time on Ultra HD Blu-ray on – of course in the uncut version and with brand new bonus material. Three mediabook editions are available to you, each limited to 333 pieces. The Mediabooks also contain the film on Blu-ray and DVD. In addition to an audio commentary with Dr. Gerd Naumann and Robert Sommer, the bonus content consists of several interviews, trailers and the featurette “The night porter as Sadiconazista” with Prof. Dr. Marcus Stiglegger (approx. 40 min.).

Order from Pretz-Media:

Last updated on 08/20/2021 / Affiliate Links / Images from the Amazon Product Advertising API