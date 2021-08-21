Megan Fox: The love for the fake blonde giant is probably real

03/08/2021 9:50 am

Megan Fox is more in love than ever. A few months ago, Megan’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed speculation that the former dream couple had split up.

The two actors have been married since 2010 and raise sons Noah (7), Bodhi (6) and Journey (3) together. But just a few days later, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (30) confirmed that he is with Green’s ex-wife Megan Fox (34).

“March is something special”

And things couldn’t go better with the two lovers!

Because an insider now revealed to “Hollywood Life” that the two had already met last March while filming “Midnight in the Switchgrass”. This month is therefore something very important for the lovebirds: “It is something special and they are more in love than ever,” the insider continues. She recently even drove to the filming of her lover to support him: “Even if things went quickly between the two, it’s not a case of pure lust. You have a deep emotional connection. This is true love.”









Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

The custody is cleared

Some time ago, an insider had revealed to the less trustworthy “HollywoodLife”: “MGK is the type of man that her friends will definitely see by her side in the long term. They spend almost all of their time together and have got to know each other’s children. ”According to the source, the two are“ open ”to marrying. In addition, Megan sees a future with the musician.

An insider recently told People: “You and Brian have settled everything about custody, so Megan is now hoping for a quick and easy divorce.” (Bang)