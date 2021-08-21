That is how many times he is said to have beaten Amber Heard, according to court records

November 03, 2020 – 8:52 pm clock

Johnny Depp wants to appeal the verdict

The last word in Johnny Depp’s (57) trial against the tabloid “The Sun” has apparently not yet been spoken. The actor doesn’t just want to swallow the defeat in the “Frauenschläger” trial. The Hollywood star’s lawyers announced that they would appeal. It is questionable whether Johnny can actually overturn the judgment. After all, according to the court, there is enough evidence that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard dozens of times. What shocking details from the turbulent relationship of the former dream couple came to light can be found in the video.

“Ridiculous if Herr Depp didn’t object”

Johnny Depp had sued the British tabloid “The Sun” because they alleged in an April 2018 article that he had physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star denies that. However, after months of trial, the court came to the conclusion that “The Sun” had sufficient evidence that Johnny Amber had acted violently. Johnny’s libel suit was dismissed. The unprecedented mud fight ended with the clear verdict: Johnny abused his ex-wife – so it can be in the newspaper.







An absurdity for the lawyers of the Hollywood star! The judgment was so flawed that it would be “ridiculous if Mr. Depp would not file an objection”, according to a statement from which the US portal “Page Six” quotes, among other things. The decision is “as perverse as it is confusing”. The court only believed Amber Heard’s testimony and completely disregarded “the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, doctors and other undisputed witnesses,” it said.

Years of War of the Roses

Amber had testified in court, among other things, to have been terrified of Johnny: He is said to have yelled at her, kicked and choked. She also accuses him of throwing liquor bottles at her. He is also said to have given her a headbutt under the influence of drugs. Johnny, in turn, claimed that his ex-wife was violent herself. His lawyer ended up calling Amber a “compulsive liar”.