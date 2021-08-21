Spinning Top Urges Caution From Investing.com

Saturday, August 21, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – So far, profit-taking has been limited after the record run. Of the had to give up a bit of ground in the last few hours, but we cannot speak of a correction yet. For now, the horizontal support line at $ 2.46, which was the previous record high, is being defended. Should there be a consolidation above this level, the trend-based 0.618% Fibonacci extension at $ 2.60 would be the next possible target. Above the hurdle, the cryptocurrency could continue its rise towards 0.786% at $ 2.80.

Despite all the euphoria, crypto investors should not forget that Cardano has overheated again on a daily basis. In addition, a so-called spinning top has formed with yesterday’s candle, which opens the door for a correction. Against this background, stop management is becoming increasingly important. Since this assessment is primarily based on a valid outbreak ($ ​​2.46), it is also clear what must not happen in the future: a relapse below the outbreak level, followed by a slide below $ 2.33 would cloud the overall constructive picture in the short term and allow a deeper correction. Possible downside targets would then be in the form of the 5 and 10 day lines at $ 2.28 and $ 2.18. The key support can be found at $ 1.86.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does the article purport to predict the development of the Cardano price. It is only a subsequent comment on ADA developments, which is intended to inform Cardano investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the ADA / USD.




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
