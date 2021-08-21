Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Hot Beach Kisses!

What’s really going on between Shawn Mendes, 20, and Camila Cabello, 22? This question just can’t get rid of the many fans of the two musicians at the moment. But the latest pictures speak volumes.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: also a couple in private?

In the music video for common song “Señorita” Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprised their fans with hot recordings that show them dancing and in the hotel room. The two work here very familiar – no wonder! Because the Canadian and the Cuban are already friends since 2015. They worked together on the single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and were even then known as Dream couple stamped.

No wonder that relationship rumors surfaced again after the latest song – and were quickly confirmed with clear snapshots. Shortly after “Señorita” came out, photos of Camila and Shawn, the two stars, appeared holding hands and cuddling in public demonstrate.









Hot kisses in Miami

With the latest recordings, your love luck could finally be sealed! Paparazzi discovered the musician couple on Monday afternoon in Miami Beachwhere they couldn’t keep their hands off each other in the water. Shawn and Camila let themselves float in the waves and make out with each other quite unabashedly in front of everyone.

With Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, no paper fits in between / © Mega Agency

Will the love-hide-and-seek game with the current photos come to an end and the stage stars now finally want to stand by their supposed relationship?

PR gag or is it true love?

Although the swarm of girls is currently being accompanied by the native Cuban on his US tour, denied they keep repeating that they really are a couple. At first there was still speculation that the two of them would only be romance rumors Promotion of their song wanted to do, but with every new love act these rumors get a little quieter.

