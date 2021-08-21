Seth Rogen Confirms: Emma Watson Escaped Filming – Entertainment

Emma Watson and Seth Rogen both appeared in front of the camera for “That’s the End”. Photo: imago / ZUMA Press





For years it has been rumored that Emma Watson suddenly left the set of “This Is The End”. Seth Rogen confirmed this story in an interview.

For many years it has been rumored that actress Emma Watson (30, “The Bling Ring”) fled the set of Seth Rogens (38) film “This is the end”. In an interview with the British edition of the men’s magazine “GQ”, Rogen confirmed the story and told how Watson’s early exit had come about.









Accordingly, the British actress left the project when she was supposed to shoot a scene in which, among other things, Danny McBride (44) as the cannibal Channing Tatum (40) held on a leash, who was wearing a leather mask. When asked if the “Harry Potter” star had not read the script before, Rogen replied understandingly: “I think sometimes you read something and when it comes to life it can be very different from what you feel that presented. “

“She came back to say goodbye”

Her early exit from the project did not negatively affect the relationship between the actors. “She came back the next day to say goodbye,” continued the director and screenwriter. “She helped promote the film. I’m not angry with her and couldn’t be happier with how the film ended up turning out.” He also admitted that Watson was probably right about her assessment: “It was probably funnier how we ended up doing it.”

The 2013 film “That’s the End” was written by Seth Rogens and tells the story of a group of celebrities who survived the apocalypse together. In addition to Emma Watson and Seth Rogen, the main actors also included Jay Baruchel (38), James Franco (42), Craig Robinson (49), Jonah Hill (37) and Danny McBride. All actors played themselves.





