Selena Gomez is back: is she finally settling accounts with Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez (27) is starting 2020 with a big comeback: She is releasing her new album “RARE” this Friday. Her fans had to wait over four years for a third long player – now her wishes are coming true. Gomez released two songs in advance. At the end of October, she launched the title “Lose You To Love Me”, which was immediately seen as an affront to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber (25). “Look At Her Now” followed just one day later. Are there any more songs inspired by Bieber on the album?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in love chaos

Gomez ‘and Bieber’s love was a constant on-off relationship: From 2010 to 2018, the two couldn’t really break away from each other, both were each other’s first great love. Officially, they were a couple from 2010 to 2013. In 2015 there were first rumors of a love comeback – at the end of 2017 there was some speculation about a renewed relationship between the two.

Shortly thereafter, however, the final separation followed in March 2018. In July, Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin (23), now Hailey Bieber. In the meantime, the two stars had relationships with other celebrities: Selena Gomez dated DJ Zedd (30) and The Weeknd (29), Justin Bieber was already turtling his current wife back then.

Withdrawal after the breakup

Around the same time as the love comeback with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez announced a new album in late 2017. However, the fans had to wait until 2020 for the long player to actually appear. In 2018 and 2019, Gomez had increasingly withdrawn – the main reason was health problems: The pop star sought treatment for depression and anxiety.

In October 2018, Gomez was also reported to have been hospitalized twice for low white blood cell counts. This can be a side effect of kidney transplants – in the summer of 2017, Gomez received a donor organ from her friend Francia Raisa (31) because of her lupus disease.

Successful comeback?

At the beginning of 2019 she reported back on social media after several months of absence: "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It is always these challenges that show you who you are and what you can overcome "wrote Gomez on Instagram. In April, after a year of absence from the stage, she surprisingly had a small appearance at the Coachella Festival. A short time later, she also made a glamorous red carpet comeback in a black, low-cut midi dress by Dior.









The 27-year-old also started again as an actress in 2019: The horror comedy “The Dead Don’t Die” was released in German cinemas in June. Ex-Disney star Gomez plays hipster Zoe, who spends the night in the zombie-ridden city of Centerville. In December, the love flick “A Rainy Day in New York” followed, in which Gomez in her role as Shannon Tyrell begins a romance with Gatsby Welles (Timothée Chalamet, 24).

With the two pre-released songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” as well as her new album “RARE”, Gomez has now made her musical comeback. In addition, she also seems to be over ex-boyfriend Bieber once and for all. Your fans are pretty sure that the two titles that have already been released represent a settlement with their ex-boyfriend.

Do the songs really relate to Justin Bieber?

“It took a few years for the tears to run dry,” sings Selena Gomez in “Lose You To Love Me”. “I had to lose you to love myself,” reads a line in the chorus. The line “You replaced us within two months. As if it were very easy” also fits suspiciously well with Bieber’s quick engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Also in “Look At Her Now” she apparently sings about a past love. “It took a few years for the tears to run dry, but look at her today, see how she works,” says the up-tempo song. Another song could be related to Justin Bieber. In “Cut You Off” Gomez finds particularly explicit words: “I have to get you out of my head. I’ll just cut you out.” In an Instagram post in mid-December, the singer wrote that the songs on “RARE” were “the most honest I’ve ever published and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart”.

Selena Gomez continues to take care of her health. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, she recently said: “I am now getting the right medication and my life has changed completely.” She has been working with therapists for over six years. To stay healthy, she is taking another social media break after the release of her album. “I’m only back on Instagram because I’ve released new songs.” Now she would soon delete the application from her cell phone – Instagram was “unhealthy” for her. “I’d rather stay away from anything that makes me feel bad.”