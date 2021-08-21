onvista top news: luxury industry on fire, concerns about monetary tightening, Bitcoin is turning up again and the auto sector is smearing

After the Dax was able to reach the historic mark of 16,000 points at the beginning of the week, it quickly went downhill again in the course of the rest of the week, as concerns on the stock market were both about the development of the pandemic and about a change in monetary policy steps US Federal Reserve will get bigger again.

Meanwhile, both gold and bitcoin can position themselves more strongly in this market environment and experience significant price gains. At the level of the individual stocks, stocks from the luxury sector, among other things, caused a sensation, as investors increasingly sold these stocks for fear of greater regulation by the rich.

Three questions for Bernecker: Is Varta now more attractive again, SMA Solar worth a look and is Covestro simply undervalued?

Dax: Willingness to take profits remains high – when do the bargain hunters come? ++ Lufthansa: situation remains pessimistic ++ Hapag-Lloyd: sales recommendation creates pressure

Dax: Markets are in dire straits due to concerns about monetary tightening in the USA ++ Toyota, VW, Daimler: Car manufacturers under pressure ++ Lanxess: Buy recommendation keeps share up

Dax: Investors still hesitant ++ FED: Conditions for reducing cash injections not yet met ++ K + S: Analyst commentary spurred on

Dax: Consolidation continues ++ Economy: Important US economic data expected ++ Delivery Hero: Weak competition figures drag shares down

Dax: Leading index steps on the brakes after a record run ++ China: Economic data weaker than expected ++ Hella: Share comes back from record high

Brenntag: Strong business, strong development on the stock exchange – shares on the way to the Dax – this is how analysts now rate Brenntag

VW: Semiconductor shortages remain a heavy weight for the share – price slips below the 200-day trend

US antitrust authorities submit new competition lawsuit against Facebook

Hella: Deutsche Bank increases target price – takeover puts progress in business development into the background

BASF: Target price 112 euros! – Why is the stock not getting off the ground?

VW: After Toyota, the Wolfsburg-based company also has to shift down a gear – the share is on a slowly declining branch

Intel: New generation of chips = new momentum for the share?

Amazon: next attack planned on brick-and-mortar retail? – first department stores in preparation?

Luxury industry: Corona worries and fears of stricter regulation in China are causing strong sales – Kering, LVMH, Swatch and Richemont plummeting

Robinhood: First quarterly report after IPO makes investors nervous – high dependency on speculative trading – share slumps in double digits before the IPO

Adyen: Magnificent sales growth and significantly more profit – but the payment service provider wants even more

Global Fashion Group: Online fashion retailer with sustained strong growth – however, the share is already at a high level

Evotec: Share hits 20-year high – Lots of drivers for the rally









Fuchs Petrolub: Stifel upgrades to “Buy” and paints an optimistic picture of the future – opportunities are far from being priced in

Siemens Healthineers: It’s not just corona rapid tests that drive business – the share remains in a record mood – will the Dax rise follow?

Covestro: Share braces itself against a weak overall market – chart image looks promising

Shop pharmacy: Numbers from competitor Zur Rose give the share a boost

Wacker Chemie: Large order from Jinko Solar pleases investors

Sartorius: Corona pandemic remains a strong business driver – the share is on the way to the Dax – this is how analysts are now evaluating the company

Walmart: Business is doing brilliantly, forecast increases and shares turn positive at the start of trading

Evotec: Share continues to soar – Warburg Research raises price target significantly

SMA Solar: Berenberg with more skepticism – 2021 will be a year of transition for the solar group – share shows clear weakness in terms of charts

Varta: Course finds a hold at the 200-day trend – analysts remain divided

Biontech: First data submitted to FDA for booster vaccination

Ströer: In the third quarter, the advertising marketer wants to leave the corona crisis behind

Zooplus: Figures slightly below expectations – takeover offer keeps share at a high level

Palantir: Cathie Wood is also enthusiastic about the numbers – star investor has raised shares for almost 140 million dollars

Curevac: Promising data on new corona vaccine – investors draw hope and revive the stock

Eckert & Ziegler: For the time being, the share has no holding back – play it safe now and take profits?

Varta: Share in the downward spiral – 200-day trend moves into focus

Faurecia: Investors celebrate Hella takeover – shares are up 7 percent

Lufthansa: Federal government reduces share – course still tarnished

Hella: Faurecia won the race – takeover offer of 60 euros to the remaining shareholders

UBS: Bet on German stocks – underweight France, Italy

Dax: HSBC sees a “serious correction” becoming more likely – market breadth on the NYSE continues to crumble

Commodity markets: iron ore price falls sharply – China cuts steel production

Gold: Price is fighting its way back near the $ 1,800 mark – weak dollar and economic data help

JPMorgan: US bank remains bullish on Eurozone stocks – new target for EuroStoxx 50

Crypto sector: Bitcoin on top, altcoins follow suit – total market capitalization climbs above 2 trillion dollars again

