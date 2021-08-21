Saturday, August 21, 2021
“Okay, that explains so much”: Selena Gomez was relieved by the diagnosis

By Arjun Sethi
Friday 20th August 2021

In recent years, Selena Gomez has withdrawn from the public several times due to health reasons. The singer suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, which is why she is even getting a new kidney. In 2018 she will be diagnosed with something else that will provide clarity.

US pop singer and actress Selena Gomez said she felt relieved when she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. “When I found out, I felt a great burden being lifted from me,” Gomez said in an interview with Elle magazine. “I could take a deep breath and say, ‘Okay, that explains so much’.”




Four years before her diagnosis, she sought therapeutic help for the first time after she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus. At the time, many speculated that she was going into withdrawal. Many would have speculated that “I take drugs, drink alcohol, run around and have parties. The narrative was malicious,” said the 29-year-old. She took action by openly commenting on her treatment on social media.

Gomez has taken time off several times over the past few years due to health problems. In 2013 the singer and actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus. In 2017 she had to undergo a kidney transplant because of this. She has spoken openly several times about suffering from anxiety disorders and depression. People with bipolar disorder often experience extreme mood swings for no apparent reason.


