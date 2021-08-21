New releases of the week: New albums from Billie Eilish, Torres, Kolektif Istanbul and Erasure | Tomorrow’s music | Night mix | Bavaria 2 | radio

KOLEKTIF INSTANBUL – Kismet (Trikont)

Founded by a French almost 20 years ago, the Turkish collective Istanbul has long been a stable factor in the global folk-pop world. On the one hand they humorously cover Edvard Grieg’s Peer-Gynt-Suite, but on the other hand they sometimes sound very traditional or like psychedelic folk from the 70s. Bands like Altin Gün are, however, a little bit further. (7 out of 10 points)

Kolektif İstanbul – Kısmet (Album Teaser)

LOS LOBOS – Native Sons (New West)

The song “Los Chucos Suaves” was written and recorded 50 years ago by the Mexican-American songwriter and activist Lalo Guerrero. Ry Cooder covered the song and now also Los Lobos from LA, who also worked with Guerrero before he passed away in 2005. The other songs here are less Mexican. Instead there is “Sail on Sailor”, which is known from the Beach Boys, or “The World is a Ghetto”, the classic from the band War. Los Lobos play their cover versions cleanly, but often so faithfully that one wonders why such an album is needed. (6.5 out of 10 points)

Los Lobos “Love Special Delivery” (from Native Sons – Pre-Order Now!)

YOLA – Stand for myself (Easy Eye Sound)

The British singer Yolanda Quarty, or Yola for short, initially made a name for herself as a background sower on songs by Massive Attack or Bugz in the Attic. After that she was the singer of the moderately successful band Phantom Limb. This is the 37 year old’s second solo album. Like its predecessor, it was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, with whom Yola was on tour in the preliminary program. The whole album is pure, solid retro soul. There are no covers here, but the songwriting is not always first class. (6 out of 10 points)

Yola – “Starlight” [Official Music Video]

TORRES – Thirstier (Merge)

Torres was born McKenzie Scott in Florida 30 years ago and has been making rock albums for eight years. In fact, their songs are always deeply rooted in traditions from Bruce Springsteen to Cars, that is, in the direction of Power Pop. Torres also has a knack for the well-groomed hookline on “Thirstier”. It is doubtful whether it will be enough for the long-awaited breakthrough into the mainstream. (7.2 out of 10 points)

TORRES – Thirstier (Official Video)

BILLIE EILISH – Hapier Than Ever (Interscope)

Billie Eilish got the hang of it. Their second album will cement their star status, because “Happier than ever” consists mainly of hits between electro-pop and acoustic ballad that you just can’t get out of your head. The 19-year-old no longer needs the support of candidates like Justin Bieber. Eilish here covers exactly the field that is exposed between Taylor Swift and Cardi B. And songs like “Lost Cause” also make it clear that you can no longer clearly distinguish between mainstream and underground. (8.5 out of 10 points)

Billie Eilish – NDA (Official Music Video)

These are Mike Lindsay from the English band Tunng and the folk singer Laura Marling, who join their skills here to present a really wonderful electro-folk album. Sometimes it sounds pleasantly danceable, sometimes it looks filigree and magical. And that Laura Marling is an outstanding singer, she no longer has to prove to anyone – my favorite this week. (8.8 out of 10 points)







LUMP – Animal (Official Video)

ERASURE – The Neon Remixed (Mute)

Erasure have consisted of Depeche Mode dropout Vince Clark and singer Andy Bell since 1985. They make very sympathetic, old-fashioned synth pop. In order to get a little more modern hipness, they bring remixes of their songs to the people from time to time, including this two-hour work, which naturally contains very different reworkings in terms of quality. Much of this is just cheesy, if tolerable. (6.6 out of 10 points)

Erasure – Fallen Angel (Official Video)

JOHN GLACIER – Shilo: Lost for Words (Make it Ruins)

John Glacier is the stage name of a British rapper who is much more in the tradition of the European industrial underground than that of the American trap. Their songs are mostly short, the album is through in 25 minutes, and yet you have the feeling that you have witnessed a well-rounded event. Only: I couldn’t make out any real hits. (7.8 out of 10 points)

John Glacier – Icing (Official Audio)

ISAIAH RASHAD – The House is Burning (Warner Bros)

He comes from Tennessee, but became known through the Californian hip-hop empire “Top Dawg Entertainment”. His first album was released in 2016, then there were problems with drugs and alcohol. Now the rapper is really healthy and happy and, above all, pretty poppy, which makes for an entertaining hip-hop album. (7.5 out of 10 points)

Isaiah Rashad – Runnin ‘ft. Schoolboy Q

PRINCE – Welcome 2 America (Sony)

In 2010, Prince is said to have recorded not just this song, but an entire political album on the state of the USA. For unknown reasons, it disappeared into a drawer, unpublished. Now it is out and has become a typical Prince album, with simple pop songs, funky rock music and sexy beats. We will never find out exactly who tinkered with it afterwards, but this is actually indispensable for fans. (7.1 out of 10 points)

Prince – Welcome 2 America

BLEACHERS – Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night (RCA)

This is the side band of the fun drummer Jack Antonoff. Here he can realize his ideas of rock and roll without consulting others. The result are sometimes captivatingly catchy songs like “How Dare You Want More”. Antonoff is a master of studio tricks – he co-produced the last few Saint Vincent albums. (7.4 out of 10 points)

Bleachers – Stop Making This Hurt (Late Night with Seth Meyers)

MOCKY – Overtones for the Omniverse (Heavy Sheet)

The Canadian multi-artist has created soundtracks for films that have not yet existed, with an 18-piece orchestra. And he succeeds in creating pictures in a loving way, with both vocal and instrumental tracks. (8.0 out of 10 points)