Miranda Kerr on Katy Perry: “I love her”

Los Angeles (dpa). Katy Perry is dating Miranda Kerr’s ex-husband. Jealousy, hurt feelings? Obviously not. The two women seem to get along very well.

The Australian model Miranda Kerr (38) says she gets along very well with the US singer Katy Perry (36), the fiancé of her ex-husband Orlando Bloom (44).

“We’re going on vacation together. We’re celebrating all the major milestones together, ”Kerr said in a new episode of the Moments with Candace Parker podcast, which was released on Tuesday (local time). “I love her. I think I can safely say that I love her more than Flynn’s father. ” Flynn Christopher is the son of Kerr and Bloom, who were married from 2010 to 2013.









As Kerr reported, she noticed the pop singer positively at the first meeting. “She was very playful with Flynn. She didn’t try to be his mother. She was just kind and funny, and that’s all you can ask, ”said the model.

Today she has more of a brother and sister relationship with her ex-husband. “He’s a brother to me right now. And mostly an annoying brother, ”Kerr joked. She was glad that Perry was helping her “to get along with him”.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has been married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel since 2017. They are parents of sons Hart (3) and Myles (1). Actor Bloom and singer Perry have a daughter together, Daisy Dove (11 months).