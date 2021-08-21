Mila Kunis: Ashton is supposed to marry Kristen Bell after her death

Mila Kunis (36) looking for a replacement wife! In fact, this is not something a happily married woman should worry about, but in this case she had no choice. Mila Kunis had to ask the question: Who should husband Ashton Kutcher (41) marry when she is no longer there? The answer was not so easy for the actress at first, but in the end there were two women to choose from.

Mila was at the podcast A grown-up woman to guest. She was confronted by actress Andrea Savage with the question of who Ashton should marry in the event of her death. The choices were: Kristen Bell (39), Demi Burnett from the US edition of Bachelor in Paradise, Bethenny Frankel (48), Anna Kournikova (38) and Milas Mummy. The 36-year-old was spoiled for choice and initially decided on Kristen. The only problem: She is married to Dax Shepard (44). But that would Mila out of the way, she assured me. In the end, however, she even preferred another lady: Her mom should replace her. “Sorry Dad. I know you are great. But my husband is one hundred percent crazy and funny and great at all times,” she explained of her decision.









For four years are Mila and Ashton already married. The couple have two children together: daughter Wyatt (5) and son Dimitri (2). Although there are more frequent rumors of crisis, the two prove it [Artikel nicht gefunden]that they belong together.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell 2019 in Beverly Hills

Kristen Bell 2019 in Hollywood

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the Breakthrough Prize, 2017

591 Oh, I can understand! 658 Not at all. Your own mom ?!



