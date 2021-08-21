Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are more in love than ever!

Megan Fox (34) and Machine Gun Kelly (30) are on cloud nine! It will soon be a year since the two were seen together for the first time. Since then, the lovebirds have regularly made headlines: On Valentine’s Day, the musician revealed that he even did Megans Always carry blood with you in a necklace. Now an insider has revealed more intimate details about the relationship!

Opposite to Hollywood Life the insider announced that the lovers should have met in March of last year while shooting “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and that the two are now celebrating their first anniversary together. This is not the official anniversary of their liaison, but the month should have an emotional meaning for the couple. “It’s special and you are more in love than ever”the source chatted on. The singer has been much more balanced and happier since the relationship with Megan.

Otherwise, the two should spend a lot of time together: Last month, the Hollywood beauty is said to have even gone to Georgia with her lover to support him on a film shoot. “Even if things went quickly between the two of them, this is not a case of pure lust. They have a deep emotional connection. That is true love”the insider is certain.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Los Angeles

Instagram / machinegunkelly Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Puerto Rico

171 Yeah sure! The two go well together. 118 No, I’m very surprised at the moment.



