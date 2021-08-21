Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsMegan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are more in love than ever!
News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are more in love than ever!

By Arjun Sethi
0
68




Megan Fox (34) and Machine Gun Kelly (30) are on cloud nine! It will soon be a year since the two were seen together for the first time. Since then, the lovebirds have regularly made headlines: On Valentine’s Day, the musician revealed that he even did Megans Always carry blood with you in a necklace. Now an insider has revealed more intimate details about the relationship!

Opposite to Hollywood Life the insider announced that the lovers should have met in March of last year while shooting “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and that the two are now celebrating their first anniversary together. This is not the official anniversary of their liaison, but the month should have an emotional meaning for the couple. “It’s special and you are more in love than ever”the source chatted on. The singer has been much more balanced and happier since the relationship with Megan.

Otherwise, the two should spend a lot of time together: Last month, the Hollywood beauty is said to have even gone to Georgia with her lover to support him on a film shoot. “Even if things went quickly between the two of them, this is not a case of pure lust. They have a deep emotional connection. That is true love”the insider is certain.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Los Angeles
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Instagram / machinegunkelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Puerto Rico


Previous articleThat is why the Amazon Prime series will not be continued · KINO.de
Next articleCardano reaches new all-time high – and pushes Binance Coin from the throne
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv