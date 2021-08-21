Love crisis with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

According to ‘OK!’ Ashton and Mila recently ruined the appetites of a few diners at Avra ​​Restaurant in Beverly Hills. “The two poisoned the atmosphere with their bad mood,” one guest is quoted as saying. The reason for the tension between the couple is said to be the recently published book by Demi Moore. In it, she describes Ashton’s affairs in detail and claims that the Hollywood star also drove her into alcohol addiction. Mila in particular is said to suffer a lot from the revelations. “She freaked out when she heard about all the scandalous things Demi said her husband did. She is very angry with him and feels humiliated,” becomes a confidante of the actress in cited in the report. “But she didn’t know anything about all the affairs, or that Ashton blamed Demi for defending his cheating. Mila is disgusted and made it clear to him when she confronted him with the accusation that her children might one day read about her father’s disgusting behavior, “it continues.

This announcement seems to have worked with Ashton, because he spoke up on Twitter: “I wanted to send a really snappy tweet. Then I saw my son, my daughter and my wife and deleted it,” said the heartthrob. In another post he wrote: “If you want to know the truth: contact me!” and shared a cell phone number.