Sunday, August 22, 2021
Listlessness in Relationships – When was the last time you had sex?

By Arjun Sethi
When was the last time you had sex?

Officially, everyone does it, some more, some less. Unofficially, however, many people have little or nothing going on in bed for a long time. Why is it so stressful for us?

She wants sex, he prefers to sleep or vice versa: Sexless times are real in many relationships, but most are ashamed to talk about them.

People think sex is great. Obviously, this not only shows the timeless “sex sells”, studies also demonstrate it to us on a regular basis. The under 30 year olds do it 112 times a year, the 30 to 39 year olds do it 86 times and the 40 to 49 year olds 69 times. In Switzerland, people are increasing 5.4 times a month in bed with each other, i.e. once or twice a week. At least on paper.

Lena Keller * (all names changed) no longer likes to look at such statistics. “We’re always with the losers anyway.” The 40-year-old still remembers the last time she and her boyfriend had sex. That evening they were invited to dinner with friends, the Advent lights were hanging outside. “Ui no, it’s been almost nine months. I didn’t want to know exactly. ” They wouldn’t even have small children as an excuse for dead pants in bed.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
