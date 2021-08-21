Kylie Jenner is said to be pregnant again

Three years after the birth of her daughter, Kylie Jenner is expected to have offspring again. Several media report this unanimously. Caitlyn Jenner had casually revealed that grandchild number 19 was about to be born.

Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy completely to herself. It wasn’t until the baby was born that Kim Kardashian’s half-sister broke her silence. Now the billionaire should have offspring again. This is reported by both the US celebrity portal “TMZ” and “Page Six”, the gossip page of the “New York Post”, both of which rely on anonymous sources. But this time too, the 24-year-old doesn’t want to say anything about it.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, had casually revealed at an event that she was going to be a grandma again. In a video available to “TMZ”, the 71-year-old could be heard proudly talking about her 18 grandchildren. And then she reveals: “And another one is already in the oven, as I recently learned.”









She does not reveal who will give her the 19th grandchild in the short clip. First there was talk of allegedly expecting their son Burt Jenner and his partner Valerie to have their third child together. Before that, however, rumors had already risen that Kylie Jenner might be pregnant again.

19. Grandchild for Caitlyn Jenner

So it is unclear who in the large family is actually expecting a child. In any case, grandchildren number 19 should not end, as she also reveals in the video. She would like to have 30 grandchildren.

By the way, most of the children from the Jenner Kardashian clan have Kim Kardashian. She is a mother of four. Kourtney Kardashian, Brandon Jenner, and Casey Jenner each have three children. Burt Jenner is a father of two. Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian each have a daughter, as does Kylie Jenner. One of them is expecting offspring again soon.