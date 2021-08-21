Kourtney Kardashian posts a hot snuggle picture with Travis

Kourtney Kardashian (42) shows once again how in love she is with Travis Barker (45)! In February, the Keeping up with the Kardashians notoriety and the Blink 182 drummer made their relationship public. Since then, the couple has not cut back on smooch pictures, which are diligently shared online, and even fueled speculation about an upcoming wedding. Well posted Kourtney again a couple photo with Travis – and looks pretty hot on it!

on Instagram the 42-year-old published a snapshot showing her and the drummer together on a staircase. While Travis kisses her neck and is turned away from the camera Kourtney on the musician’s lap and looks into the lens. The beauty outfit is particularly eye-catching. The reality TV star shows a lot of skin thanks to the lacing on the side of her dress. “Yummy,” wrote the mother of three to the picture. Travis Also insisted on leaving a few words and commented: “A true romance.”

The photo was taken in Mexico, where the lovebirds recently vacationed. From there I also reported Travis with a cute video. Along with Kourtney the 45-year-old went on a romantic ride on the beach. The influencer wore a tight red dress. Among other things, I liked the clip Kourtneys Mother Kris Jenner, 65.

Instagram / kourtneykardash Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in April 2021

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian in August 2021

