Kim Kardashian’s new show: prison instead of glamor

Kim Kardashian campaigns for US criminal justice reform in One Voice for Justice. TLC will show the documentary as a German premiere in May.

There was recently sad news for fans of the Kardashians: The reality show about the Kardashian-Jenners is being discontinued (DIGITAL TELEVISION reported). After 14 years it’s over, the last season is running. But now one of the clan will soon be back on TV on TLC: Kim Kardashian.

2.2 million prison inmates

Around 2.2 million men and women are behind bars in the United States – more than in any other country. And that under sometimes unworthy conditions. Now Kim Kardashian has made it her personal task to help these people. Because in their eyes the American criminal justice system is inhuman.

US criminal reform

She also wants to use her name to initiate criminal reform that will bring about change. “I decided to make the documentary ‘Kim Kardashian – A Voice for Justice’ because millions of people are affected by this broken justice system, and I wanted to give faces to those numbers and statistics,” said Kardashian, also executive producer the documentary is.









A second chance

“There are a lot of people who deserve a second chance but don’t have the resources to make it happen. I want to help bring these cases to a national level to bring about change and this documentary is an honest representation of my learning about the system and my efforts to get tangible results for judicial reform, ”continued Kardashian.

Appeal for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson

In the documentary, for example, she follows the fate of Alice Marie Johnson, who was the first nonviolent offender to be sentenced to more than 25 years in prison. Kardashian had stood up for her in the White House with a pardon, which was granted in 2018.

She also visits prisons and speaks to the relatives of those affected. In addition, she and her team of lawyers develop strategies for the release of prisoners and their rehabilitation measures.

TLC shows “Kim Kardashian – A Voice for Justice” exclusively and in German premiere on Wednesday, May 26, around 8.15 p.m..