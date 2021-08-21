Kendall Jenner: Loving support from friend Devin Booker









Model Kendall Jenner (25) and her boyfriend Devin Booker (24) are on the road to success! The basketball star won the gold medal with the US team at the Tokyo Olympics. While on vacation at Lake Tahoe, his proud girlfriend posed with the medal around her neck in a sexy bikini. Last Wednesday (August 18) the couple toasted Kendall Jenner’s “818 Tequila” brand of tequila. At the rooftop party at the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island, many stars did the honors. Including Kendall’s model friend Karlie Kloss (29).

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker “kept making eye contact” A source told Us Weekly about the couple’s behavior: “As soon as they entered, Devin led Kendall to her seat. During the event, they constantly looked for eye contact and stayed close to each other.” According to the insider, the “Phoenix Suns” player also looked “very familiar” with Kendall’s friends. Devin Booker was talking “to everyone” at the party. In the end, Kendall and Devin should have left the event holding hands and smiling.







“No Drama” by Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker In April 2020, the first rumors circulated about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. The two only made their love official on the last Valentine’s Day with a cute couple picture. In June they celebrated their one year anniversary. Otherwise, the couple is keeping a low profile. “They are both very similar. They love to withdraw, stay at home and laugh together,” an insider told E! News. There is “no drama” in the relationship and Kendall loves being with him.