Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Did They Secretly Marry?

The couple are rumored to have tied the knot in Hawaii.

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married yet? If you believe current rumors, the two superstars have tied the knot in Hawaii in camera. The trigger is a new ring on Katy Perry’s finger, with whom she was spotted on the island.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who became parents to a daughter six months ago, are on vacation in Hawaii. In photos that are available from “Page Six” you can see the singer with a striking golden piece of jewelry on her left ring finger. Because she had not worn said ring before, there are now rumors that the two have secretly celebrated their wedding.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met at a party in 2016. In the same year, they made their relationship public. The couple separated at the beginning of 2017, and the reconciliation follows a year later. In February 2019, the two announced their engagement, and in 2020 they became the parents of a daughter named Daisy.

Neither Katy Perry nor Orlando Bloom have yet commented on the wedding rumors.