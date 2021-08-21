Saturday, August 21, 2021
HomeNewsKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom: Did They Secretly Marry?
News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: Did They Secretly Marry?

By Arjun Sethi
0
45




The couple are rumored to have tied the knot in Hawaii.

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom married yet? If you believe current rumors, the two superstars have tied the knot in Hawaii in camera. The trigger is a new ring on Katy Perry’s finger, with whom she was spotted on the island.




Chosen for you

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who became parents to a daughter six months ago, are on vacation in Hawaii. In photos that are available from “Page Six” you can see the singer with a striking golden piece of jewelry on her left ring finger. Because she had not worn said ring before, there are now rumors that the two have secretly celebrated their wedding.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met at a party in 2016. In the same year, they made their relationship public. The couple separated at the beginning of 2017, and the reconciliation follows a year later. In February 2019, the two announced their engagement, and in 2020 they became the parents of a daughter named Daisy.

Neither Katy Perry nor Orlando Bloom have yet commented on the wedding rumors.


Previous articleBitcoin: Analysts expect extreme scenarios
Next articleBritney Spears: Judge decides: singer can drive herself again – entertainment
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv