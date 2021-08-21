Johnny Depp: He rejects the Oscar competition

Hollywood star Johnny Depp doesn’t think the Oscars are good. “I hate the whole idea of ​​this competition,” he even says.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp (58, “Edward Scissorhands”) criticizes the annual Academy Awards, or Oscars for short, with clear words.

“I hate the whole idea of ​​this competition that a bunch of actors compete against each other,” he says in an interview with the “Augsburger Allgemeine”. There is also no “award for the best camera truck operator, the best hairdresser or the best plumber,” the actor and musician continued. “I just don’t believe in the idea of ​​the best. I prefer to stay at home and paint instead of going to these events,” said Depp.









Johnny Depp has been nominated three times for an Oscar for Best Actor, but has not yet received the prestigious award.

Johnny Depp continues



Aside from his Oscar aversion, the artist, born in Owensboro, Kentucky, in 1963, believes that he is currently being boycotted by Hollywood, as he recently said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

But despite the underlying bitter war of roses with ex-wife Amber Heard (35), he should still be one of the best-paid actors. So he could just retire. “I think I’m not finished yet,” replied Depp in the German newspaper.

“I had a great pleasure Marlon Brando [1924-2004, zweifacher Oscarpreisträger, Red.] to know and admire. He was a great mentor, teacher and friend, brother, father … – everything for me, “said Depp.” He [Brando] once asked me how many films I make a year, something like that. I said maybe two or three a year. And he said, ‘That’s too much, John. We only have a certain number of faces in our pockets, ‘”he remembers and continues:” I have the feeling that I haven’t run out of faces yet. “

