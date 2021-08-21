Johnny Depp + Amber Heard: The trial will be ruled on November 2nd

How is the process going for Johnny Depp against “The Sun”, and subliminally also against ex Amber Heard? The verdict is to be announced on November 2nd.

The hearing lasted 16 days in the case of Johnny Depp, 57, against the British newspaper publisher News Group Newspapers, in which Amber Heard, 34, the actor’s ex-wife, was dragged into this July. The final court decision is to be made on November 2nd. Can the actor prevail against the newspaper “The Sun”, which in 2018 called him a “woman thug”?









Announcement of judgment in the case of Johnny Depp against “The Sun”



As the newspaper “London Evening Standard” claims to have found out, judge Andrew Nicol, 69, will give his verdict next Monday – virtually. The result of the court hearing that took place in London is to be published at 10 a.m. What Depp is at stake? His reputation. The 57-year-old’s lawyer said during his closing speech in July: “It is important for Mr Depp to clear his name of these terrible allegations.”

Amber Heard was also implicated in the process. Both the 34-year-old and her ex described in detail the dramatic events and tangible arguments that had occurred between them during their relationship. Their collective statements read like an incredible Hollywood script.

Story of a brief love



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011 on the set of The Rum Diary. Four years later, the wedding bells rang. However, the marriage did not last long. In May 2016 it became public that Heard had filed for divorce, which was consummated in January 2017. This was followed by a medial mud battle with mutual, serious allegations.

