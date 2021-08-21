Jennifer Aniston: Surprising Baby News !?

After it just didn’t work out with the men, we now know Jennifer Aniston as a happy single lady who enjoys her life to the full. But now the surprise: The 52-year-old should expect offspring!

Two failed marriages and no children – Jennifer Aniston doesn’t let that discourage her! On the contrary: the actress enjoys her single life to the fullest! But at some point there always comes a time when you ask yourself the question: “What else do I want to achieve in my life?”. And for the 52-year-old it seems “start a small family” to be the answer to that. Because according to an insider, the “Friends” star is expecting offspring. After taking in a puppy named Lord Chesterfield as a new member of the family last autumn, the private circle is now set to grow even further. Allegedly, a little girl will soon be moving into the Aniston house … 💕

Jennifer Aniston: Is she expecting offspring?

I’m sorry, what? Jennifer Aniston and pregnant? No, we won’t see the actress with a baby bump, but we will see the blonde beauty is supposed to want to adopt a child from the Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion, which she has supported for years, as betray their “Friends” colleagues when they meet again should have. An insider revealed to the US American “Closer”: “Jen thought that the reunion is the perfect time to share their baby news with the whole gang. “ In addition, the 52-year-old “So excited to finally bring your daughter home. This is such an important new chapter in your life”. And the adoption should be completed as early as June. But even if we would be heartily happy for the 52-year-old, the news seems to be just a rumor, because the PR spokeswoman for Jennifer Aniston made it clear to “Closer” a short time later: “The story is an invention and it never happened!”

