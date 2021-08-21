Main page »Film + TV» Film + TV News »Jennifer Aniston: Role in Murder Mystery 2?

Jennifer Aniston is said to be about to join the cast of Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer and 54-year-old Adam both appeared in the 2019 original film, in which they played a vacationing couple who become prime suspects in a murder. Netflix is ​​trying, according to Deadline, to accelerate the production of the sequel to the flick. The film is expected to be shot in Paris and the Caribbean, and Jennifer and Jeremy had already worked together successfully after both starring in the 2006 comedy Breaking Up With Barriers. And a reunion could be in sight soon as the Hollywood actress and Adam are said to be close to joining the Murder Mystery 2 cast. Meanwhile, Adam previously signed a four-movie deal with Netflix and admitted he’d love to work with the streaming giant. The rise of Netflix has led some industry experts to question the long-term future of the cinema business.

